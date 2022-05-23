Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met SoftBank's Masayoshi Son and Suzuki Motor's Osamu Suzuki, other Japanese business leaders to discuss investment opportunities in India in sectors ranging from textile to automobiles. During the meeting, lauding his efforts, Son said, India is becoming the number three in the world for new startups and unicorns, while Osamu Suzuki said, the reforms of Prime Minister Modi are indescribable.

