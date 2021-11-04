Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in Jammu's Nowshera to celebrate Diwali with soldiers. He also paid tributes to martyrs who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“I have spent each Diwali with soldiers guarding our borders. Today, I have brought along with me the blessings of crores of Indians for our soldiers here," the PM said while addressing soldiers.

“Our soldiers are the 'suraksha kawach' of 'Maa Bharti'. It is because of you all that people of our country can sleep peacefully and there is happiness during festivals," he added.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Indian Army Jawans chorused 'Bharat Mata Ki Ji' slogan at Nowshera, J&K pic.twitter.com/RcJ7ksai0f — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021

Further, Modi said that India must enhance its military capabilities in line with the changing world and modes of war, noting that modern border infrastructure has been built to augment connectivity and troop deployment.

The prime minister lauded the role played by the brigade here in surgical strikes. India had conducted the surgical strike on 29 September 2016, across the Line of Control (LoC) as a response to a terrorist attack on an Army base in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi said many attempts were made to spread terrorism here after the surgical strike but they were given a befitting reply.

He also said that earlier the country had to depend mostly on imports in the defence sector but with his government's attempts indigenous capabilities have gotten a boost.

Meeting soldiers on Diwali has been an annual tradition of the prime minister since he assumed office in 2014.

Last year, PM Modi had travelled to Longewala in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan to celebrate Diwali with soldiers deployed there.

On the occasion, the PM had said that as long as the Indian soldiers are present, this country's Diwali celebrations would continue in full swing and be luminescent.

In 2019, he had celebrated Diwali with soldiers in the Rajouri district along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

He had called soldiers his family and lauded them for guarding the borders even during festivals. The PM had exchanged Diwali greetings with the Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel at Pathankot Air Force Station.

In 2018, Modi had celebrated Diwali with jawans of the Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), at Harsil in Uttarakhand. Following that, he had offered prayers at the Kedarnath shrine.

In 2017, he was with army soldiers and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in the Gurez Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora District on the festival.

The PM went to Himachal Pradesh in 2016 to celebrate the festival with Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel at an outpost.

He visited the Punjab border to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in 2015.

In 2014, PM Modi spent Diwali in Siachen with soldiers.

