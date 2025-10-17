PM Modi meets Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya, discuses development, fishermen's welfare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Sri Lankan counterpart, Harini Amarasuriya, at his official residence in New Delhi.

This was the first visit of the Sri Lankan PM to India since she took office in September 2024.

After the conclusion of the meeting, the prime minister said that the two heads of state disccused issues ranging from development cooperation and the welfare of Indian fishermen.

"Glad to welcome Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ms. Harini Amarasuriya. Our discussions covered a broad range of areas, including education, women's empowerment, innovation, development cooperation and welfare of our fishermen," Modi said in a post on X.

"As close neighbours, our cooperation holds immense importance for the prosperity of our two peoples as well as the shared region," he also added.

Meeting comes day after Stalin's letter to Modi This meeting comes a day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wrote a letter to the prime minister, urging him to take up the matter of welfare of Indian fishermen with the Sri Lankan prime minister.

"I am writing with reference to the upcoming three-day visit of the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka to New Delhi, scheduled for 16-18th October, 2025. This visit presents a valuable opportunity to address the persistent challenges faced by Indian fishermen in the traditional fishing waters of the Palk Bay and I urge you to raise these concerns with the visiting Prime Minister," the letter by Stalin said.

"The fishing communities of Tamil Nadu continue to face significant hardships due to recurring incidents of harassment, attacks, and apprehensions by the Sri Lankan Navy. Since 2021, 1482 fishermen and 198 fishing boats have been apprehended in 106 separate incidents, causing distress and economic loss to these communities," it added.

"The Government of Tamil Nadu has consistently sought the intervention of the Government of India to address these issues through diplomatic channels. To this end, I have raised this matter with your office on eleven occasions and made seventy-two representations to the Hon'ble Minister for External Affairs. In light of the fact that these incidents continue to occur unabated, I request that the following critical issues may be discussed with the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka during the visit," the letter read.

Stalin demands retrieval of Katchatheevu Island In his letter, the Tamil Nadu CM also demanded the retrieval of Katchatheevu Island, which the Centre had ceded to Sri Lanka without taking the TN government's consent.

"I request you to kindly use this opportunity to initiate dialogues with the visiting Prime Minister of Sri Lanka for the retrieval of Katchatheevu Island and also for the restoration of the traditional fishing rights of our fishermen in Palk Bay area. This is therefore of utmost importance to resolve the longstanding and distressing issues faced by the fishing community," added the letter.

76 fishermen, 242 fishing boats from Tamil Nadu remain in Sri Lankan custody Stalin has also mentioned in his letter that 76 fishermen and 242 fishing boats from TN are currently in Sri Lankan custody. He has asked the PM to initiate diplomatic efforts to resolve said issue.