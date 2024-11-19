PM Modi meets UK’s Starmer in Rio, says eager to work closely in technology, green energy

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his UK counterpart Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Tuesday, during which he expressed eagerness to work closely in areas such as technology, green energy, security, innovation and technology.

Modi -- who arrived in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday after concluding a two-day trip to Nigeria -- has met leaders of several countries, including those from Italy, Indonesia, Norway and Portugal, on the sidelines of the summit.

He also met French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed ways to keep working closely in sectors such as space, energy and AI.

Modi said in a post on X about his meeting with Starmer, "Had an extremely productive meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Rio de Janeiro. For India, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UK is of immense priority."

"In the coming years, we are eager to work closely in areas such as technology, green energy, security, innovation and technology. We also want to add strength to trade as well as cultural linkages," the prime minister added.

Modi also shared pictures of him greeting the UK prime minister and their meeting.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the bilateral meeting infused "fresh impetus to the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Prime Minister Keir Starmer of UK on the sidelines of the G20 Brazil Summit in Rio. The leaders discussed various facets of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They also acknowledged the need for a balanced and mutually beneficial FTA," the MEA said in its post on X.

Earlier in the day, Modi met US President Joe Biden and briefly interacted with him. It was not immediately known what transpired between the two leaders.