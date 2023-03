NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US secretary of commerce Gina Raimondo, who was in India from March 7-10, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Saturday. The meeting took place on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister’s Office tweeted, “US Secretary of Commerce @SecRaimondohad a fruitful meeting with PM @narendramodi yesterday."

Raimondo, who was on a four-day visit to India, also met several ministers besides holding meetings with commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal.

Earlier on Friday, India and the US re-launched their commercial dialogue to discuss supply chain issues and agree upon a semiconductor partnership initiative.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Piyush Goyal jointly addressed a press conference on Friday at the India-USA Commercial Dialogue.

The dialogue focused on several emerging areas, including building supply chains, facilitating clean energy cooperation, talent development, and post-pandemic economic recovery for start-ups and small businesses.

Both the dignitaries discussed India-US strategic partnership, as well as economic and commercial engagement between the two countries, including through the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).

The last India-USA Commercial Dialogue was held in February 2019. Since then, due to the pandemic and other factors it could not be held.