PM Modi meets US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo

PM Modi meets US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo1 min read . 03:35 PM IST
Raimondo, who was on a four-day visit to India, also met several ministers besides holding meetings with commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US secretary of commerce Gina Raimondo, who was in India from March 7-10, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Saturday. The meeting took place on Friday.
Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister’s Office tweeted, “US Secretary of Commerce @SecRaimondohad a fruitful meeting with PM @narendramodi yesterday."
Raimondo, who was on a four-day visit to India, also met several ministers besides holding meetings with commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal.
Earlier on Friday, India and the US re-launched their commercial dialogue to discuss supply chain issues and agree upon a semiconductor partnership initiative.
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Piyush Goyal jointly addressed a press conference on Friday at the India-USA Commercial Dialogue.
The dialogue focused on several emerging areas, including building supply chains, facilitating clean energy cooperation, talent development, and post-pandemic economic recovery for start-ups and small businesses.
Both the dignitaries discussed India-US strategic partnership, as well as economic and commercial engagement between the two countries, including through the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).
The last India-USA Commercial Dialogue was held in February 2019. Since then, due to the pandemic and other factors it could not be held.
