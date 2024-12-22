Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  PM Modi meets with HH Shaikha AJ Al-Sabah, yoga influencers during Kuwait trip | Watch videos

PM Modi meets with HH Shaikha AJ Al-Sabah, yoga influencers during Kuwait trip | Watch videos

Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Shaikha AJ Al-Sabah and several yoga influencers during his trip to Kuwait. They discussed promoting yoga among youth and enhancing people-to-people connections between India and Kuwait.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Shaikha A J Al-Sabah, an avid yoga practitioner and founder of the first licensed yoga studio ‘Daratma’ in Kuwait

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Shaikha AJ Al-Sabah and several yoga-oriented social media influencers on Sunday during a two day trip to Kuwait.

“Met HH Shaikha AJ Al-Sabah in Kuwait. She has distinguished herself for her passion towards Yoga and fitness. She has established her own Yoga and wellness studio, which is quite popular in Kuwait. We talked about ways to make Yoga more popular among the youth," he wrote on X.

The avid yoga practitioner is the founder of Daratma — the first licensed yoga studio in Kuwait. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also shared photos and updates from the interaction. He noted that the duo had “exchanged views on promoting healthy lifestyle through meditation and yoga" as well as ways to deepen the ‘people-to-people connect’ between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies)

