PM Modi mentions ’Araku Coffee’ in Mann Ki Baat: ‘Known for rich aroma’. All you need to know about Andhra’s brew

Araku Coffee, with a Geographical Indication tag, is cultivated in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Prime Minister Modi commended its global success, praising the efforts of Girijan cooperative in empowering tribal farmers.

Written By Alka Jain
First Published10:58 AM IST
A group of women picking coffee berries at a plantation in Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated Araku coffee from Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, recalling a moment he shared with the state chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to Visakhapatnam. He highlighted the “flavour and significance” of Araku coffee, which was present during the G20 Summit hosted last September.

Addressing the 111th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Modi said, “There are so many products from India that are in great demand across the world and when we see a local product from India going global, it is natural to feel proud. One such product is Araku coffee.”

“Araku coffee is grown in large quantities in Alluri Sita Rama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh. It is known for its rich flavour and aroma. About 1.5 lakh tribal families are associated with cultivating Araku coffee,”the Prime Minister said.

“Girijan cooperative has played a very important role in taking Araku coffee to new heights. It brought together the farmer brothers and sisters here and encouraged them to cultivate Araku coffee. This has also increased the income of these farmers a lot,” he added.

All you need to know about Araku Coffee

Araku Coffee was awarded its Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2019. This tag denotes products from a particular geographical region recognized for their distinctive qualities or reputation tied to that origin.

Araku Valley Arabica coffee is cultivated in the hilly regions of Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh and the Odisha region, at altitudes ranging from 900 to 1100 meters above sea level.

Tribal communities produce coffee using organic methods, focusing on practices like applying organic fertilizers, green manuring, and organic pest control.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also shared PM Modi's mention about Araku Coffee on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

“Truly matchless! Andhra Pradesh's GI-tagged Araku coffee is empowering tribals and strengthening brand India globally," he said.

