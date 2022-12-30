Home / News / India /  PM Modi mother death news Live: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi expresses grief
LIVE UPDATES

PM Modi mother death news Live: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi expresses grief

6 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 09:12 AM IST Livemint
PM Modi carries mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi (ANI)Premium
PM Modi carries mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi (ANI)

PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, who was admitted to an Ahmedabad hospital, passed away early morning today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben (100) passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad today. She breathed her last at around 3.30 am. She was admitted to U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad earlier this week due to health issues. “Hiraben Modi passed away on 30/12/2022 at 3.30 am during the treatment at U N Mehta Heart Hospital," the medical bulletin said. As the news of her passing emerged, condolences and tributes began pouring in. 

Stay tuned with us for all the LIVE Updates.

30 Dec 2022, 09:07:28 AM IST

Mortal remains of Heeraben Modi brought to a crematorium

Mortal remains of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, brought to a crematorium for last rites in Gandhinagar.

30 Dec 2022, 09:05:01 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi expresses condolences

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi expresses condolences over the demise of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi. "The news of the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Mrs. Hira Ba is extremely sad. At this difficult time, I extend my deepest condolences and love to him and his family," he tweeted.

30 Dec 2022, 09:00:03 AM IST

Heeraben Modi: A life committed to values

Modi has frequently stated that his mother served as an example to him of how to have a firm resolve and concentrate on the welfare of the less fortunate. As per Modi, his mother always had a great deal of faith in him and the ideals she taught him. Read more

30 Dec 2022, 08:58:00 AM IST

In pics: A warm bond between PM Modi and his mother

Take a look at warm bond between PM Modi and his mother, Heeraben Modi in pictures. Read more

30 Dec 2022, 08:56:32 AM IST

Heeraba's mortal remains being taken for last rites

Mortal remains of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, being taken for last rites in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

30 Dec 2022, 08:50:44 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut expresses grief over demise of PM Modi's mother 

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on Friday morning, expressed grief over the demise of PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a picture on her stories and wrote in Hindi, "Ishwar Pradhan mantra ji ko is kathin samay mein dhairya aur shanti dein. Om shanti."

30 Dec 2022, 08:49:17 AM IST

We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times: PM Modi family

We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times. It is our humble request to everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre decided schedule and commitments. That would be a befitting tribute to Hiraba: PM Modi family Sources

30 Dec 2022, 08:42:23 AM IST

PM Modi to attend all his events virtually

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join today’s scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing. These programmes include the launch of key connectivity-related projects and the meeting of the National Ganga Council: PMO

30 Dec 2022, 08:38:56 AM IST

In pics: Mortal remains of Heeraben Modi

Gandhinagar, Gujarat | Mortal remains of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi being taken for the last rites.

Mortal remains of Heeraben Modi.
View Full Image
Mortal remains of Heeraben Modi. (ANI)
30 Dec 2022, 08:38:20 AM IST

PM Modi pays respect to his mother Heeraben Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respect to his mother Heeraben Modi at Gandhinagar residence.

30 Dec 2022, 08:31:18 AM IST

Watch video: PM Modi carries the mortal remains of his late mother Heeraben Modi

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the mortal remains of his late mother Heeraben Modi who passed away at the age of 100, today.

30 Dec 2022, 08:21:34 AM IST

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expresses condolences

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expresses condolences over the demise of Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

30 Dec 2022, 08:19:05 AM IST

Family members arrive at Heeraben Modi's residence

PM Modi’s brother Somabhai Modi and other family members arrive at the residence of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, who passed away at the age of 100.

30 Dec 2022, 08:17:52 AM IST

Watch: PM Modi arrives at the residence of his late mother Heeraben Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the residence of his late mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar. She passed away at the age of 100, today.

30 Dec 2022, 08:13:32 AM IST

Nitin Gadkari pays tribute to Heeraben Modi

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said PM Modi's mother Heeraba will always be remembered for her simplicity and loving nature.

30 Dec 2022, 08:01:29 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh CM expresses grief over demise of Heeraben Modi

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan expresses grief over the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi and said she will remain an inspiration to many.

30 Dec 2022, 07:59:02 AM IST

Heartfelt condolences to PM: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Democratic Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed condolences over the demise of Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

30 Dec 2022, 07:58:25 AM IST

PM Modi reaches Ahmedabad

PM Modi has reached Ahmedabad, where his mother Heeraba passed away.

30 Dec 2022, 07:52:07 AM IST

'Glorious century rests at God's feet', says PM Modi on mother Hiraben's death

In fond tributes to his mother Hiraben following her death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday he always felt in her the presence of a trinity combining an ascetic's journey, a selfless doer and a life committed to values.

“A glorious century rests at God's feet," Modi said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Modi recalled that when he met her on her 100th birthday, she had told him: “work with intelligence and live life with purity".

30 Dec 2022, 07:46:15 AM IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath says, ‘an irreparable loss’

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that for a son, his mother is his whole world and her death is an irreparable loss.

30 Dec 2022, 07:44:50 AM IST

Smriti Irani condoles demise of PM Modi’s mother

Union minister Smriti Irani expressed grief over the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother.

30 Dec 2022, 07:40:24 AM IST

Amit Shah pays tribute to PM Modi’s mother

Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to PM Modi's mother on her passing.

30 Dec 2022, 07:38:37 AM IST

‘Epitome of generosity’: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel on Heeraben Modi

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also condoled the death of the Prime Minister's mother passed away at 100, and said that she was the epitome of simplicity and high values of life.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi's mother Pujya Hiraba. Pujya Hiraba was an epitome of generosity, simplicity, hard work and high values of life. I pray that God rest her soul in peace. AUM Shanti," Patel tweeted, roughly translated from Gujarati.

30 Dec 2022, 07:33:31 AM IST

PM Modi recalls his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year

"When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity," PM Modi tweeted.

30 Dec 2022, 07:32:21 AM IST

Defence minister Rajnath Singh pays condolences

"I am deeply pained by the passing away of Heeraba, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in one's life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

30 Dec 2022, 07:30:57 AM IST

PM Modi leaves for Ahmedabad, no programmes cancelled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Ahmedabad early on Friday morning as his mother Heeraben passed away. However, PM Modi is unlikely to cancel the events scheduled for today, news agency ANI reported citing sources. Flagging off the Vande Bharat train in Howrah and some other development works are on PM Modi's calender today which will be held as per plan, the news agency reported.

30 Dec 2022, 07:27:22 AM IST

PM Modi informed the nation about her demise via a tweet

Informing about her demise, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early Friday morning, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout