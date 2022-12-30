PM Modi mother death news Live: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi expresses grief
PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, who was admitted to an Ahmedabad hospital, passed away early morning today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben (100) passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad today. She breathed her last at around 3.30 am. She was admitted to U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad earlier this week due to health issues. “Hiraben Modi passed away on 30/12/2022 at 3.30 am during the treatment at U N Mehta Heart Hospital," the medical bulletin said. As the news of her passing emerged, condolences and tributes began pouring in.
Mortal remains of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, brought to a crematorium for last rites in Gandhinagar.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi expresses condolences over the demise of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi. "The news of the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Mrs. Hira Ba is extremely sad. At this difficult time, I extend my deepest condolences and love to him and his family," he tweeted.
Mortal remains of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, being taken for last rites in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on Friday morning, expressed grief over the demise of PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi.
Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a picture on her stories and wrote in Hindi, "Ishwar Pradhan mantra ji ko is kathin samay mein dhairya aur shanti dein. Om shanti."
We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times. It is our humble request to everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre decided schedule and commitments. That would be a befitting tribute to Hiraba: PM Modi family Sources
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join today’s scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing. These programmes include the launch of key connectivity-related projects and the meeting of the National Ganga Council: PMO
Gandhinagar, Gujarat | Mortal remains of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi being taken for the last rites.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respect to his mother Heeraben Modi at Gandhinagar residence.
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the mortal remains of his late mother Heeraben Modi who passed away at the age of 100, today.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expresses condolences over the demise of Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PM Modi’s brother Somabhai Modi and other family members arrive at the residence of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, who passed away at the age of 100.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the residence of his late mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar. She passed away at the age of 100, today.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari said PM Modi's mother Heeraba will always be remembered for her simplicity and loving nature.
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan expresses grief over the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi and said she will remain an inspiration to many.
Democratic Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed condolences over the demise of Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PM Modi has reached Ahmedabad, where his mother Heeraba passed away.
In fond tributes to his mother Hiraben following her death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday he always felt in her the presence of a trinity combining an ascetic's journey, a selfless doer and a life committed to values.
“A glorious century rests at God's feet," Modi said in a tweet.
Prime Minister Modi recalled that when he met her on her 100th birthday, she had told him: “work with intelligence and live life with purity".
UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that for a son, his mother is his whole world and her death is an irreparable loss.
Union minister Smriti Irani expressed grief over the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother.
Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to PM Modi's mother on her passing.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also condoled the death of the Prime Minister's mother passed away at 100, and said that she was the epitome of simplicity and high values of life.
"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi's mother Pujya Hiraba. Pujya Hiraba was an epitome of generosity, simplicity, hard work and high values of life. I pray that God rest her soul in peace. AUM Shanti," Patel tweeted, roughly translated from Gujarati.
"When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity," PM Modi tweeted.
"I am deeply pained by the passing away of Heeraba, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in one's life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Ahmedabad early on Friday morning as his mother Heeraben passed away. However, PM Modi is unlikely to cancel the events scheduled for today, news agency ANI reported citing sources. Flagging off the Vande Bharat train in Howrah and some other development works are on PM Modi's calender today which will be held as per plan, the news agency reported.
Informing about her demise, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early Friday morning, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."
