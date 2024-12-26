Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night while battling ‘age-related medical conditions’ in Delhi. The news has prompted an outpouring of grief and condolence messages on social media platforms — with many including Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalling their interactions with Singh.

“India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives,” the PM wrote on X.

Modi also recalled having “extensive deliberations” with his predecessor while he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. The PM shared photos of their many exchanges over the years on X and lauded Singh for his “wisdom and humility”.

According to a statement shared by AIIMS Delhi, the former politician had passed away amid treatment for “age-related medical conditions” on Thursday night. Political leaders across party lines — including JP Nadda and Priyanka Gandhi — were seen rushing to the hospital as the news broke.

"He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on December 26. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 pm. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 pm,” the hospital said.

