Business News
/ News
/ India
/ PM Modi mourns Ratan Tata's demise: 'Visionary business leader, compassionate soul and extraordinary human being'
PM Modi mourns Ratan Tata's demise: 'Visionary business leader, compassionate soul and extraordinary human being'
1 min read
10 Oct 2024, 12:23 AM IST
Livemint
- PM Modi mourns Ratan Tata's demise: 'Visionary business leader, compassionate soul and extraordinary human being'
Catch all the Business News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.