WATCH | PM Modi offers prayers at Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur; shares video with Dhirendra Shastri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, offered prayers at the Bageshwar Dham temple in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. He also shared a video of the visit with Dhirendra Shastri.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh to lay the foundation stone for the Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute in Chhatarpur and also inaugurate the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025, which would take place in Bhopal.

‘Commend their noble effort…’ says Modi PM Narendra Modi also shared a clip of his visit on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

