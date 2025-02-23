WATCH | PM Modi offers prayers at Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur; shares video with Dhirendra Shastri

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bageshwar Dham temple in Madhya Pradesh, during his two-day-visit to the state. He also posted a clip of his visit on X

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published23 Feb 2025, 10:13 PM IST
WATCH | PM Modi offers prayers at Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur; shares video with Dhirendra Shastri(PMO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, offered prayers at the Bageshwar Dham temple in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. He also shared a video of the visit with Dhirendra Shastri.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh to lay the foundation stone for the Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute in Chhatarpur and also inaugurate the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025, which would take place in Bhopal.

‘Commend their noble effort…’ says Modi

PM Narendra Modi also shared a clip of his visit on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

“ A very special visit to Bageshwar Dham. I commend their noble effort of working to improve healthcare and serve society,” PM Modi captioned the post.

WATCH | PM Modi offers prayers at Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur; shares video with Dhirendra Shastri
