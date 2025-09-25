PM launches nuclear, renewable, other infrastructure projects worth ₹1.2 trillion in Rajasthan

New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for key infrastructure projects in Rajasthan with a cumulative capital expenditure of ₹1.2 trillion, including a nuclear power plant and a renewable energy project.

One of these was Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Ltd’s (ASHVINI) Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (4x700 MW) worth around ₹42,000 crore. The project comprises four indigenous 700 MW pressurized heavy water eeactors. ASHVINI is a joint venture of NTPC and NPCIL. Modi also inaugurated RSDCL Nokh Solar Park (925 MW) at Phalodi, Rajasthan, in which NTPC is developing 735 MW capacity.

“In today’s era of technology and industry, development runs on the power of electricity; electricity brings light, speed, progress, connectivity, and global access,” he said. On the government’s initiatives in the renewable energy space, the prime minister said, “Our government is transforming the clean energy mission into a people’s movement.”

Modi also laid the foundation stone of Avaada’s 1560 MWp (megawatt peak) solar plus 2500 MWh Storage (BESS) project at Pugal and inaugurated Avaada’s 200 MW (282 MWp) solar power project at Shri Dungargarh, Bikaner, Rajasthan. Together, these two projects represent a combined investment of more than ₹9,200 crore in Rajasthan’s renewable energy sector.

In total, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of green energy projects worth around ₹19,210 crore in Rajasthan.

The prime minister also laid the foundation stone of three power transmission projects worth over ₹13,180 crore under renewable energy zone (REZ) initiative of the Centre, which aims to develop 181.5 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 across eight states. State-run PowerGrid is implementing key transmission systems for Rajasthan REZ.

Projects worth ₹16,050 crore were inaugurated under PM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan) Scheme in the states of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

