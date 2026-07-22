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PM calls for citizen-centric reforms, greater policy convergence

During a high-level review, the prime minister pushed for a ‘whole-of-government’ approach to accelerate clean energy adoption in agriculture and align policy with public needs.

Vijay C Roy
Published22 Jul 2026, 08:31 PM IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AFP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AFP
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday directed secretaries to keep citizen welfare at the core of reforms and work in a coordinated manner to speed up India's transition to a developed nation. Modi issued the directions during a high-level review of the rural development, agriculture, social welfare and allied sectors.

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Chairing a meeting of secretaries at his residence, Modi said reforms should be designed around people's needs and deliver measurable outcomes rather than merely improving government processes. He also called for a comprehensive mapping of emerging governance requirements across ministries to ensure policy frameworks remain responsive to a rapidly changing environment.

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Clean energy in farming

In the agriculture sector, the prime minister said wider adoption of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme could significantly transform farming by expanding the use of clean energy. PM-KUSUM is a central government scheme that gives farmers a subsidy of up to 60% to install standalone solar pumps, solarize existing grid-connected agricultural pumps, and set up decentralized solar power plants on barren land to sell energy to power distribution companies. A total of 2.17 million farmers across the country had benefited from the PM-KUSUM scheme as of 31 December 2025, according to the government.

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Emphasising a ‘whole-of-government’ approach, Modi said the vision of Viksit Bharat must evolve into a Jan Andolan, with the country's youth serving as its driving force. He also sought stronger institutional mechanisms to tackle drug abuse among young people by breaking departmental silos and improving inter-ministerial coordination.

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On sports, Modi called for an integrated development strategy, saying India should promote sports tourism, encourage technology-led innovation through startups, and position itself to host major international sporting events. He also emphasized the need to map global skill requirements to better align India's workforce with emerging international opportunities.

The meeting, attended by the cabinet secretary, senior officials from the prime minister's office, and secretaries of key ministries, reviewed progress across sectors and discussed measures to improve convergence and accelerate implementation of initiatives aimed at achieving the government’s Viksit Bharat vision.

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About the Author

Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and...Read More

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