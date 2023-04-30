PM Modi narrowly escapes mishap after security breach during Karnataka roadshow2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 11:21 PM IST
A mobile phone was thrown at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vehicle during his roadshow in Mysuru on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi narrowly escaped a mishap on Sunday evening after a mobile phone was tossed at his vehicle during a roadshow in Mysuru. The incident took place in poll-bound Karnataka as the PM wound up a two-day whirlwind election tour.
