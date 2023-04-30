Home / News / India /  PM Modi narrowly escapes mishap after security breach during Karnataka roadshow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi narrowly escaped a mishap on Sunday evening after a mobile phone was tossed at his vehicle during a roadshow in Mysuru. The incident took place in poll-bound Karnataka as the PM wound up a two-day whirlwind election tour. 

A large number of people and BJP supporters had gathered on both sides of the road to greet the Prime Minister during the roadshow. Visuals showed the phone landing on the bonnet of the vehicle and their being flagged by the PM. As the rally continued, the PM directed it to the attention of the Special Protection Group sleuths who were accompanying him.

According to the police, the phone was hurled out of "excitement" by a woman BJP worker who had no "ill-intention". The PM was travelling on a specially designed vehicle with a large number of BJP supporters gathering on both sides of the road to greet him.

Modi was flanked by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and former ministers K S Eshwarappa and S A Ramadas as the vehicle wound through the streets of Mysuru. The PM had flown into the heritage city from Beluru in Hassan district this evening after addressing his third public meeting of the day in the state.

"The lady (whose phone fell on PM's vehicle) was a BJP worker. The SPG people returned it to her later. In the excitement (of the event), it was thrown and she had no (ill) intention but we are trying to trace the lady because the phone was handed over to her by the SPG sleuths," ADGP Alok Kumar told PTI.

Modi held public meetings at Humnabad in Bidar district, district headquarter town of Vijayapura, Kudachi in Belagavi district and a roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday. On Sunday, he addressed election rallies in Kolar city, Channapatna in Ramanagara district and Belur in Hassan district culminating with the roadshow here. Karnataka votes on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

(With inputs from agencies)

