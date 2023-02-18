'PM Modi needs mask of Balasaheb Thackeray to...': Uddhav Thackeray after losing Shiv Sena name, symbol
After losing Shiv Sena name and symbol of ‘bow and arrow’, Uddhav Thackeray called Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led faction as thief. He also said that PM Modi needs the face of Balasaheb Thackeray to come to Maharashtra
After the Election Commission's decision on 'Shiv Sena' party name and symbol dispute, Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that the Eknath Shinde led party faction want the face of Balasaheb Thackeray, party's symbol, but not the Shiv Sena family. Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs the mask of Balasaheb Thackeray to enter Maharashtra.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×