After the Election Commission's decision on 'Shiv Sena' party name and symbol dispute, Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that the Eknath Shinde led party faction want the face of Balasaheb Thackeray, party's symbol, but not the Shiv Sena family. Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs the mask of Balasaheb Thackeray to enter Maharashtra.

“I'd like to say that they want the face of Balasahev Thackeray, they want the election symbol but not the family of Shiv Sena. PM Narendra Modi needs the mask of Balasaheb Thackeray to come to Maharashtra. People of the state know which face is real & which isn't," said Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday.

“Thieves were given the holy 'bow & arrow', similarly the 'torch' (mashaal) can be taken away. I challenge them - if they're men, come in front us even with the stolen 'bow & arrow', we'll contest election with the 'torch'. This is our test, the battle has begun," he added while addressing his supporter outside Matoshree, his Bandra residence.

He also challenged the Eknath Shinde's faction to come out on the field with a bow and arrow and his party will counter with a flaming torch.

Election Commission on Friday, announced the decision in favour of the CM Eknath Shinde led faction of the Shiv Sena party and said that his faction will retain the party symbol of ‘bow and arrow’ and its name. Whereas, Uddhav Thackeray-led party will continue with its ‘flaming torch’ symbol. As per the decision, the symbol will remain with Uddhav Thackeray's faction till the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad bypolls in Pune district. These seats will go on bypolls on February 26.

With the decision, the Thackeray family has lost the control of their own party of the first time since its foundation. The party was founded in 1966 by Bal Thackeray on the principles of justice for the sons of the soil.

A large number of Uddhav Thackeray's party-members gathered outside ‘Matoshree’ in a show of strenght and also chanted slogans against Eknath Shinde showing support to the Thackeray family. A party leader told PTI that all the leaders have been asked to tour the state to mobilise the cadre.

(With agency inputs)