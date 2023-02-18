Election Commission on Friday, announced the decision in favour of the CM Eknath Shinde led faction of the Shiv Sena party and said that his faction will retain the party symbol of ‘bow and arrow’ and its name. Whereas, Uddhav Thackeray-led party will continue with its ‘flaming torch’ symbol. As per the decision, the symbol will remain with Uddhav Thackeray's faction till the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad bypolls in Pune district. These seats will go on bypolls on February 26.