Prime Minister Narendra Modi today offered prayers at the sacred Maya Devi temple in Nepal's Lumbini on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. He was accompanied by his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba during his visit to the historic temple, the birth place of Gautam Buddha.

“Beginning the Nepal visit with prayers at the sacred Maya Devi Temple, Lumbini," the Office of the Prime Minister of India tweeted.

PM Modi is paying a day-long visit to Lumbini on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

"Landed in Nepal. Happy to be among the wonderful people of Nepal on the special occasion of Buddha Purnima. Looking forward to the programmes in Lumbini," Prime Minister Modi said on Twitter upon his arrival.

He was received by Deuba in Lumbini.

“I would like to thank PM @SherBDeuba for the warm welcome in Lumbini," Modi said in a tweet.

It is the prime minister's fifth visit to Nepal since 2014.