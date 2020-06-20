'Mischievous interpretation of PM Modi's remarks': Govt issues clarification

Prime Minister paid glowing tributes to the valour and patriotism of our armed forces who repulsed the designs of the Chinese. The Prime Minister's observations that there was no Chinese presence on our side of the LAC pertained to the situation as a consequence of the bravery of our armed forces. The sacrifices of the soldiers of the 16 Bihar Regiment foiled the attempt of the Chinese side to erect structures and also cleared the attempted transgression at this point of the LAC on that day.