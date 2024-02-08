‘PM Modi not born in OBC category, misleading people': Rahul Gandhi in Odisha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not belong to the Other Backward Caste (OBC) community as he was born in a general category.

While addressing a public rally during the Odisha leg of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Wayanad MP said, “Modi ji has been misleading the people by saying that he is an OBC. PM Modi was not born in the OBC category. He was born Teli caste in Gujarat. The community was given the tag of OBC in the year 2000 by the BJP. He was born in the General caste...He will not allow caste census to be conducted in his entire life because he was not born in OBC, he was born in General caste." He also alleged that the prime minister does not shake hands with OBCs, but “hugs billionaires". Also Read: PM Narendra Modi attacks INDIA alliance, says 'Alliance ka hi alignment bigad gaya' | Top quotes

Prime Minister Modi had come down heavily on the Congress and other Opposition parties during an address in Parliament, accusing the UPA government of not delivering justice with OBCs. “A few days ago, Karpoori Thakur ji was conferred with Bharat Ratna. In 1970, when he became Bihar CM, what was not done to destabilise his government? Congress can't tolerate OBCs...They keep counting how many OBCs are there in government. Can't you (Congress) see the biggest OBC here (pointing towards himself)?" PM Modi said

PM Modi however laid the blame squarely with the UPA government.

"During the UPA Government, an extra-constitutional body was formed. The government could not have its way before that body. National Advisory Council - did it have any OBC members? Find out," he added.

Meanwhile, the Odisha leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to be completed this afternoon before going on a two-day break from February 9-10. The yatra will again resume on February 11 from Chhattisgarh.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra rolled out from Manipur's Thoubal on January 14. The yatra will cover over 6,700 kilometres over 67 days, traversing through 110 districts. It will cover a distance of 6,713 km, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts. The yatra will conclude in Mumbai on March 20, after 67 days.

A follow-up to the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which saw Rahul Gandhi cover more than 3,000 kilometres on foot--from Kanya Kumari to Srinagar--the Yatra 2.0 is following a hybrid format.

(With inputs from ANI)

