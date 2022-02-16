PM Modi offers condolences on the death of singer-composer Bappi Lahiri

PM Modi offers condolences on the death of singer-composer Bappi Lahiri1 min read . 09:29 AM IST
Bappi Lahiri passed away today at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital
Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away today at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital. He was 69 years old. His doctor Deepak Namjoshi confirmed the news of his demise.
"He had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home, following which he was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) last night," Dr Deepak Namjoshi said, ANI reported.
After hearing about Bappi Lahiri's demise, PM Modi took to social media and paid tribute to the legendary singer.
“Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all-encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi.
Bappi Lahiri was hospitalised in April last year as well after he had tested positive for coronavirus.
