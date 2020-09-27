Subscribe
Home >News >India >PM Modi offers Indian vaccine production capacity to help humanity
PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi offers Indian vaccine production capacity to help humanity

1 min read . 05:28 AM IST Bloomberg

  • 'India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used for humanity in fighting this crisis,' Modi said
  • India will also boost cold chain and storage capacity for the vaccine

India’s ability to develop and distribute a Covid-19 vaccine will be used to help the world, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“As the largest vaccine-producing country in the world, today I would like to give one more assurance to the global community," Modi said Saturday in a pre-recorded video statement to the United Nations General Assembly, which is being held virtually this year.

“India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used for humanity in fighting this crisis," Modi said, and India will also boost cold chain and storage capacity for the vaccine.

He criticized the UN, though, for not providing an effective pandemic response and wondered how long India would be kept out of the decision-making process of the global body.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

