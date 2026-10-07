PM Modi offers prayers at Delhi temple, renews service pledge after 25 years as head of govt | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at the Shri Vinayaka Temple in Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi, to mark 25 years of continuous service as head of government and reaffirmed his commitment to serving the country.

“Performed puja and offered prayers at the Shri Vinayaka Temple in New Delhi today. Prayed to Lord Shri Ganesha for the happiness, prosperity, and good health of all my family members across the country,” Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.

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He said he prayed for the continued progress of the country and for the blessings of Lord Ganesha, referred to as 'Vignaharta', or the remover of obstacles.

PM Modi began his tenure as head of government on October 7, 2001, when he became the chief minister of Gujarat. After serving three terms in the state, he became prime minister in May 2014 and has remained in office since, winning three consecutive Lok Sabha elections.

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Earlier on Tuesday, the Union Cabinet passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years of continuous leadership as head of government.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw briefed reporters after the meeting. He said Modi's long service reflects the public's trust and is “a vibrant example” of Indian democracy, where a person from a humble background can rise to become prime minister.

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Ashwini Vaishnaw praises Modi's 25-year journey Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also highlighted the significance of the milestone, describing Modi's 25 years in public office as a reflection of the trust the people have placed in him.

Vaishnaw said PM Modi's political journey represented “a vibrant example” of Indian democracy, where a person from a humble background could rise to become the country's prime minister.

Yogi Adityanath congratulates PM Modi Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated PM Modi on completing 25 years as head of government, describing the milestone as a moment of “immense joy”.

“The completion of 25 glorious years as Head of the Government by the esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, who has made ‘From Public Service to National Service’ the motto of his life and remains ceaselessly dedicated to elevating India’s identity, pride, and honor to new heights, is a moment of immense joy for all of us,” Adityanath said in a post on X.

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He said PM Modi's 25-year journey reflected “an unwavering commitment to public service, resolute determination, visionary leadership, and the spirit of ‘Nation First’”.

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