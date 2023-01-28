Prime Minister Narendra Modi was captured offering prayers at Yagyashala of Malaseri Dungri temple in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. Earlier this morning, PM Modi offered prayers at the temple and also made offerings in the ongoing Yagya there. This is his third visit to the poll-bound Rajasthan in the last four months.

Bhagwan Dev Narayan, highly regarded among the local Gujjars, was born in Malaseri. The Gujjars make up between 9% and 12% of the state's population, and they are well-represented in 40 to 50 assembly seats in eastern Rajasthan.

The people of Rajasthan adore Bhagwan Dev Narayan, and his devotees are dispersed all over the nation. He is well regarded in particular for his contributions to public service. "Bhagwan Devnarayan came from a well-off family but he shunned the luxurious life and chose to serve people and dedicated his life to public service," PM Modi said.

Also Read: PM Modi to contest 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Tamil Nadu? Here's all you need to know

Prime Minister Modi spoke at a ceremony honouring Bhagwan Dev Narayan's 1,111th "Avataran Mahotsav" in Bhilwara and called India more than simply a piece of land. It is an expression of our civilisation and potential, he said. There have been numerous attempts to divide India geographically, culturally, socially, and philosophically, but no power has been able to do so, he added.

According to PM Modi, his administration is committed to giving "preference for the underprivileged" and empowering all facets of society, much like Lord Devnarayan, who forsook a life of luxury to devote himself to helping others.

Also Read: PM Modi scores approval rating of 60%, finds survey

According to PM Modi, the country has experienced such an internal power arise from time to time that has provided everyone with direction. Such an incarnation who defended the nation against invaders was Lord Devnayan.

"Today the country is moving forward on this path. We are also working with the mantra of 'preference for the underprivileged'. That is why today the poor are getting free ration and free treatment. The poor used to worry about the house, toilet, and gas cylinder. We are removing that too. Bank accounts of the poor are being opened," Modi added.

(With ANI inputs)