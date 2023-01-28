PM Modi offers prayers at Malaseri Dungri temple in Bhilwara, Rajasthan2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 03:42 PM IST
The BJP government is following the mantra of ‘preference for the underprivileged’ just like Lord Devnarayan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was captured offering prayers at Yagyashala of Malaseri Dungri temple in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. Earlier this morning, PM Modi offered prayers at the temple and also made offerings in the ongoing Yagya there. This is his third visit to the poll-bound Rajasthan in the last four months.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×