PM Modi offers prayers at Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srisailam | Watch video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Rudrabhishekam using Panchamruthalu, a sacred mixture of cow milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar, at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Srisailam, Nandyal district, according to a report by PTI citing BJP sources.

He was accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan during the visit.

Mallikarjuna Swamy temple The Mallikarjuna Swamy temple holds special spiritual significance as it is both one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and one of the 52 Shakti Peeths. Its uniqueness lies in the rare coexistence of a Jyotirlinga and a Shakti Peeth within the same temple complex, an attribute unmatched across the country.

After visiting the temple, PM Modi visited the Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra, a memorial complex dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji. The centre features a meditation hall surrounded by models of four historic forts, Pratapgad, Rajgad, Raigad, and Shivneri, with a statue of Shivaji Maharaj meditating at the centre.

The complex was established by the Sree Shivaji Memorial Committee to commemorate Shivaji's historic visit to the Srisailam shrine in 1677.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will travel to Kurnool, where he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several major development projects across sectors like power, defence, railways, and petroleum.

What's in the itinerary? PM will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone, and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth approximately Rs. 13,430 crore in Kunnur. He will also address a public gathering on the occasion, as stated in the release.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Transmission System Strengthening at Kurnool-III Pooling Station, at an investment of over ₹2,880 crore. The project involves the construction of a 765 kV double-circuit Kurnool-III Pooling Station-Chilakaluripeta transmission line, which will increase transformation capacity by 6,000 MVA and enable the large-scale transmission of renewable energy to support the nation's growth.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones for the Orvakal Industrial Area in Kurnool and the Kopparthy Industrial Area in Kadapa, with a total investment of over ₹4,920 crore.

Developed jointly by National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (APIIC), these modern, multi-sectoral industrial hubs feature plug-and-play infrastructure and a walk-to-work concept.

They are expected to attract approximately Rs. 21,000 crore in investments and generate around one lakh jobs, thereby boosting industrial development and enhancing global competitiveness in Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema region.