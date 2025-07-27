Subscribe

PM Modi offers prayers at UNESCO heritage Chola temple in Tamil Nadu | Watch video

Prime Minister Modi worshipped at the Chola-era Brihadeeswara temple in Tamil Nadu, participating in traditional rituals and offering prayers. He brought a kalasam with sacred water and visited an exhibition on Chola Shaivism during his two-day visit to the state.

Published27 Jul 2025, 01:58 PM IST
On his arrival, the PM was received by temple priests with traditional temple honours. (Photo: ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi worshipped at the Chola-era Lord Brihadeeswara temple here on Sunday. Amid chants of Vedic and Saivite Thirumurai, PM Modi prayed at the temple and brought a 'kalasam' (metal pot) with traditional decorations which is believed to contain water from River Ganga regarded as sacred.

On his arrival, the PM was received by temple priests with traditional temple honours, the “poorana kumbham”.

Clad in veshti (dhoti), white shirt and angavasthram worn around the neck, the prime minister circumambulated the inner corridor of the temple, a part of the great living Chola temples, a UNESCO heritage site. He also offered prayers by conducting a “deeparathanai.”

The PM also visited an exhibition organised by the Archaeological Survey of India on Chola Shaivism and architecture.

Modi is in Tamil Nadu for a two-day visit.

 
