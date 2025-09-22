PM Modi offers prayers, inaugurates development work at Mata Tripura Sundari Temple complex—Check photos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the development work of ‘Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Complex’, one of the ancient 51 Shakti Peethas, at Matabari in Tripura under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme, after offering prayers there.

The project consists of changes to the temple grounds, including the construction of new pathways, renovated entrances and fencing, and an improved drainage system. Additionally, a new three-story building will be established, housing stalls, a meditation hall, guest accommodations, office spaces, and more. This development is expected to greatly enhance tourism, generate job opportunities, stimulate business growth and contribute to the overall socio-economic progress of the area, ANI reported.

PM Modi landed at the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala and then took a helicopter to Palatana, from where he went to the temple by road, according to officials. "He will inaugurate the redeveloped temple and offer prayers. It will be a 45-minute programme. The PM will not deliver any speech," PTI quoted District Magistrate Rinku Lather as saying. Chief Minister Manik Saha, his cabinet colleagues and senior government officials were present at the programme.

This is PM Modi's 11th visit to the state after becoming the PM in 2014. His earlier trip was on April 17, 2024, as per a PTI report.

Inauguration of development projects in Arunachal Pradesh Earlier today, PM Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects worth over ₹5,100 crore in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. He initiated two major hydropower projects valued at over ₹3,700 crore, which included the Heo Hydro Electric Project (240 MW) and the Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (186 MW), both to be developed in the Siyom sub-basin of Arunachal Pradesh, the report said.

Additionally, the PM Modi laid the foundation stone for a cutting-edge Convention Center in Tawang, located at an altitude of over 9,820 feet in this frontier district. This facility is set to become a key venue for national and international conferences, cultural festivals, and exhibitions.

PM Modi also launched several significant infrastructure projects worth over ₹1,290 crore, spanning sectors such as connectivity, healthcare, fire safety, and hostels for working women. These developments aim to boost economic growth, enhance living standards, and improve connectivity in the region. He conveyed his heartfelt fondness for the state, saying that each visit fills him with great happiness and that every moment spent with the people is unforgettable, as per an official statement from the Prime Minister's office. He also recognised the warmth and affection extended to him as a tremendous honour.