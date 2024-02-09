Welcoming the Cabinet's nod to six multi-tracking projects of the Indian Railways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said they will enhance transportation efficiency and help reduce congestion on busy railway networks.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “Today's Cabinet decision pertaining to the Railways sector will boost infrastructure, reduce congestion on busy routes and improve commerce as well as connectivity."

In a significant move aimed at enhancing transportation efficiency, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Modi, cleared the railway transportation projects across six states earlier in the day.

The Cabinet also approved CCEA for six multi-tracking Railway Projects. The total capital outlay of Rs12,343 crore will go to states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Nagaland. These projects will enhance rail connectivity, improve transportation efficiency, and boost economic growth in different regions.

They will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by 1020 kms and will provide employment of about 3 crore man-days to the people of the states.

The proposed routes are 178.28 km of Ajmer-Chanderiya and 131.27 km of Jaipur-Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan, 271.97 km of Luni-Samdari-Bhildi in Gujarat and Rajasthan, 7.062 km of Agthori-Kamakhya with new Rail cum Road Bridge in Assam, 140 km of Lumding-Furkating in Assam and Nagaland, and 88.81 km of Motumari-Vishnupuram and Rail over Rail at Motumari in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh.

"The projects are the result of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-model connectivity which has been possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services," the statement added.

(With inputs from ANI)

