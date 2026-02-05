PM Modi on Nehru, Indira and Congress: 'They consider citizens as problems'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave his reply on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address on Thursday, launched a sharp attack on the Congress in the Rajya Sabha. Citing long pending projects that were completed in his tenure, PM Modi said the Congress cannot implement what they imagine. Referring to the Sardar Sarovar project on the Narmada, PM Modi said, “Sardar Patel envisioned it, Nehru laid the foundation stone, and I inaugurated it decades later. This is the state of Congress – they imagine but cannot implement.”

He also pointed to the Bogibeel Bridge in Assam, delayed for years but completed under the Pragati initiative, benefiting the Northeast region. Targeting Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and the Congress, the prime minister said that they have always considered citizens as problems.

“Be it Nehru, Indira or entire Congress, they consider citizens as problem; such people can only benefit their own families,” PM Modi said.

The prime minister said, “BJP-NDA has a different approach of looking for solutions to problems; there is a vast difference between the Congress and us. We believe that 140 crore citizens are capable enough to tackle challenges. We trust the citizens and their capability. This is the true strength of democracy. But Congress considers the citizens, a problem.”

"I would like to speak about the mindset of Nehru ji and Indira ji for the people of the country. Indira ji once went to Iran, she was addresing there. In her speech she mentioned her conversation with Nehru ji. She said, "When asked how many problems he had, my father once replied "350 million", which was our population at that time. Now the population is 570 million, so that is the dimension of my problems." 35 crore people felt like a problem to Nehru ji. Can there be a leader like that? Father felt 35 crore to be a problem and the daughter felt 57 crore to be a problem. Can someone be like this to consider their own citizens a problem?" he said.

Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha raised slogans as PM Narendra Modi replied to a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, before staging a walkout. As soon as the prime minister stood up for the reply in the Rajya Sabha, Opposition MPs urged the Chair to allow Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to speak.

Chairman CP Radhakrishnan, however, did not allow him, and the Prime Minister started his reply, leading to protests and sloganeering. After which, the MPs staged a walkout.