Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while commenting on the outcome of Assembly elections 2020, congratulated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its massive victory in Punjab. He said the central government will extend all possible support for Punjab's welfare.

“I would like to congratulate AAP for their victory in the Punjab elections. I assure all possible support from the Centre for Punjab’s welfare," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

I would like to congratulate AAP for their victory in the Punjab elections. I assure all possible support from the Centre for Punjab’s welfare. @AamAadmiParty — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2022

The Arvind Kejriwal-led has successfully hoisted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) flag in Punjab, with a record-breaking margin by winning 92 seats in the 117-member Assembly.

The Prime Minister also said in all the five states that went to the polls, the BJP workers worked tirelessly among the people. “They spoke about our good governance agenda and highlighted our pro-people efforts. I salute each and every party karyakarta for their exceptional efforts," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said people of UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur have showered BJP with great affection. “My gratitude to the people of these states. Our party cherishes these blessings and will keep working for the development of these states," he added.

Punjab Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann won from Sangrur district's Dhuri Assembly constituency by a margin of 58,206 votes over Congress' Dalvir Singh Goldy. He said his oath-taking ceremony will be held at Khatkarkalan in Nawanshahr district, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

‘I Love You Punjab’: Arvind Kejriwal

As Punjab gifted a resounding win for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the party's national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal returned the favour with an "I love You." “Punjab waalo tussi kamaal kar ditta', we all love you, Punjab. The results are a massive 'inquilaab', big seats have shaken up," said Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal also said MLAs should not get overconfident of the mandate and work for the welfare of the people. "Such a big mandate scares us too, we won't break people's faith, Kejriwal added.

If AAP wins Punjab, it will be the party's maiden victory in the state and a vast improvement from its performance in the 2017 elections when it had finished second behind Congress.

