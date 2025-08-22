PM Modi opens Asia's widest six-lane Aunta-Simaria bridge: 5 interesting facts about Bihar's new landmark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Asia's widest six-lane, 1.86-km-long Aunta-Simaria bridge, constructed at a cost of over ₹1,870 crore, on the Ganga river.

It will connect Aunta Ghat in Patna district’s Mokama with Simaria in Begusarai.

The 34-metre-wide state-of-the-art bridge is now the widest extradosed cable-stayed flyover in India and one of the most modern in Asia.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh hailed the project as a “milestone in Bihar’s development”.

He also said that the bridge complements other central projects such as the NTPC plant and the new fertiliser unit in Begusarai.

5 key features of Aunta-Simaria bridge 1-The Aunta-Simaria bridge is 1.86 km long and 34 metres wide. It is built on National Highway 31 on the Ganga river, parallel to the Rajendra Setu. Its segment lengths are 57–115 metres with cantilever arms up to 70 metres.

2-The six-lane bridge will reduce travel time and distance by up to 100 km, especially for freight carriers. Earlier, they had to take longer routes due to the closure of Rajendra Setu for heavy vehicles.

The bridge will benefit the people of Begusarai, Supaul, Madhubani, Purnea, and Araria in the north, and Patna, Sheikhpura, Nawada, and Lakhisarai in the south.

3-The bridge would prove a catalyst for economic development in Bihar. Industrial hubs such as Barauni would see smoother transport of goods, logistics costs will reduce, and farmers, especially makhana growers of north Bihar, will get quicker access to the markets.

4-The briidge construction could be completed only after overcoming engineering challenges as the entire stretch lies in a flood-prone, low-lying zone. Civil engineers used modern extra-dosed technology to ensure durability and smoother movement of vehicles.