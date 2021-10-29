Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Friday to pay tributes to noted Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar and said that the coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality.

“A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi.

A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ofcNpnMmW3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2021

Further, offering condolences, vice president Venkaiah Naidu called Rajkumar a "man of many talents.

“Anguished by the untimely demise of noted Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. After starting his career as a child artiste, he made a mark as a phenomenal actor, playback singer, TV presenter and producer. Indeed, he was a man of many talents," he wrote.

Anguished by the untimely demise of noted Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. After starting his career as a child artiste, he made a mark as a phenomenal actor, playback singer, TV presenter and producer. Indeed, he was a man of many talents. #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/VXVI55JzRR — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 29, 2021

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: “Condolences on the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar. A bright star. He had a long promising career ahead. My condolences to his family, his innumerable fans and followers."

Condolences on the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar. A bright star. He had a long promising career ahead.

My condolences to his family, his innumerable fans and followers. pic.twitter.com/8Gv4G4vrnz — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) October 29, 2021

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the incident feels like a “personal loss".

“Shocked and deeply saddened as Karnataka's most loved superstar #PuneetRajkumar is no longer with us. A huge personal loss and one that's difficult to come to terms with. Praying the almighty gives the Rajkumar family and fans the strength to bear this loss," he wrote on Twitter.

Shocked and deeply saddened as Karnataka's most loved superstar #PuneetRajkumar is no longer with us.

A huge personal loss and one that's difficult to come to terms with.

Praying the almighty gives the Rajkumar family and fans the strength to bear this loss.#OmShanti pic.twitter.com/QpF63vKvIO — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) October 29, 2021

Rajkumar died in Bengaluru on Friday following a heart attack. The 46-year old Sandalwood star was rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest pain.

A statement from the hospital earlier said that Puneeth Rajkumar "was brought to the emergency department, Vikram Hospital with history of chest pain at 11:40 am, he was non-responsive and was in Cardiac Asystole and Advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated."

The son of matinee idol the late Rajkumar, and Parvathamma, he was fondly called 'Appu' by his fans.

A popular television presenter, the 'power star', who began his career as a child artist, was also among the highest paid actors in the Kannada film industry.

