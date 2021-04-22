"My heart goes out to @SitaramYechury and his family. No words are enough at a time like this but sadly words of sympathy & condolence are all we have to offer. May his son Ashish's soul rest in peace & may the family find strength at this difficult time," he said in a tweet.
Ashish, the 34-year-old son of the CPI(M) general secretary, died today morning at a hospital in Gurgaon after a two-week battle with coronavirus
Taking to Twitter, the CPI-M leader expressed his grief and thanked frontline workers who treated and supported them.
"It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us," Yechury tweeted.