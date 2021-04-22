OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi, other leaders condole demise of Sitaram Yechury's son

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the "tragic and untimely demise" of the elder son of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury.

"Condolences to Shri Sitaram Yechury Ji and his family on the tragic and untimely demise of his son, Ashish. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also condoled the death of Ashish Yechury.

"Dear Com. @SitaramYechury, our deepest condolences on the loss of Ashish. Our thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time," tweeted Kerala CM.


National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah condoled the demise of Sitaram Yechury's son.

"My heart goes out to @SitaramYechury and his family. No words are enough at a time like this but sadly words of sympathy & condolence are all we have to offer. May his son Ashish's soul rest in peace & may the family find strength at this difficult time," he said in a tweet.


Ashish, the 34-year-old son of the CPI(M) general secretary, died today morning at a hospital in Gurgaon after a two-week battle with coronavirus

Taking to Twitter, the CPI-M leader expressed his grief and thanked frontline workers who treated and supported them.

"It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us," Yechury tweeted.

