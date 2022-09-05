PM Modi, others pour wishes on Teachers' Day, pay homage to Dr. Radhakrishnan

While Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti. He also wished everyone on Teachers day. Rajnath Singh tweeted, “I bow to India’s former President, Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti. His remarkable contributions and exemplary scholarship will never be forgotten. ‘Teachers’ Day’ greetings to all the teachers of India who are working towards nurturing the future generations of this nation."

