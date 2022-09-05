PM Modi, others pour wishes on Teachers' Day, pay homage to Dr. Radhakrishnan

Performing the task of shaping young minds is a big responsibility, To say that teachers can change lives is not an exaggeration. To show gratitude towards the role that teacher's perform, many celebrities and political leaders poured wishes on social media.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to give heart felt wishes on Teachers' day. He also payed homage to former President Dr. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary in his tweet.
PM Modi tweeted, “Greetings on #TeachersDay, especially to all the hardworking teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds. I also pay homage to our former President Dr. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary."
Gautam Gambhir also took to Twitter to wish everyone on the occasion of Teachers' day. He tweeted," A teacher affects eternity. You can never say when their influence stops! #TeachersDay."
Virat Kohli in his tweet valued the contribution of teachers in one's life by calling it ‘priceless’. His tweet read, "To all our teachers and mentors, your contribution to our society is priceless. #HappyTeachersDay.
While Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti. He also wished everyone on Teachers day. Rajnath Singh tweeted, “I bow to India’s former President, Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti. His remarkable contributions and exemplary scholarship will never be forgotten. ‘Teachers’ Day’ greetings to all the teachers of India who are working towards nurturing the future generations of this nation."
Every year Teachers' day is celebrated on 5th September to honor educators and perceive the work that they put into molding youthful people. Teachers' Day likewise denotes the birth commemoration of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first Vice-President of India and the second President of India. Dr Radhakrishnan was likewise a researcher, instructor and eminent philosopher.
At the point when Dr Radhakrishnan filled in as the President of India from 1962 to 1967, his students and companions requested that he let them celebrate his birthday on September 5. While he didn't consent to a self important festival, Dr Radhakrishnan said he would be more joyful in the event that the day was set apart as Teachers' Day.
