Home >News >India >PM Modi outraces world leaders in popularity index, approval rating 70%

PM Modi outraces world leaders in popularity index, approval rating 70%

PM Modi during 73rd Independence Day.
1 min read . 07:28 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

PM Modi is ahead of US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, among others

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the highest approval ratings among 13 world leaders as of 2 September, according to a survey conducted by the Morning Consult. Data collected by Morning Consult via its Political Intelligence unit showed Modi’s approval ratings rose to 70 per cent on 31 August, ahead of US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, among others.

“This makes PM Modi the most popular and accepted global leader in the world!" RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka tweeted.

According to a survey, PM Modi received a stellar approval rating of 70 per cent, while Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was second with 64 per cent and Italy Prime Minister Mario Draghi was number three with 63 per cent. German Chancellor Angela Merkel ranks 4th with 52 per cent and US president Joe Biden is at number 5 with 48 per cent.

The Morning Consult's graph shown that PM Modi's disapproval rating reached a peak during May when India was battling a deadly second covid wave. PM Modi's approval rating was at its peak at 84 per cent in May 2020 just after the outbreak of the pandemic in India.

Here are the ratings of other global leaders

Narendra Modi: 70%

López Obrador: 64%

Mario Draghi: 63%

Angela Merkel: 52%

Joe Biden: 48%

Scott Morrison: 48%

Justin Trudeau: 45%

Boris Johnson: 41%

Jair Bolsonaro: 39%

Moon Jae-In: 38%

Pedro Sánchez: 35%

Emanuel Macron: 34%

Yoshihide Suga: 25%

The Morning Consult, an American data intelligence firm, tracks the approval rating for governmental leaders in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

As per the intelligence firm, its ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country.

