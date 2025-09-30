PM Modi participates in Durga Puja celebrations at Kali Bari in Delhi's CR Park | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Durga Puja Pandal at Kali Bari in Delhi's Chittaranjan Park (CR Park) on the occasion of Maha Ashtami on Tuesday evening.

Upon visit, the Prime Minister offered prayers at the Durga Puja Pandal set up at the Kali Mandir by the CR Park Durga Pooja Cooperative Society.

Also known as Delhi's mini Bengal, Chittaranjan Park is known for its Durga Puja celebrations. The area is adorned with vibrant pandals, food stalls, and cultural events celebrating the festival. The lively celebrations attract thousands of visitors from across the city.

Traffic restricted “Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place from 3 PM to midnight on several stretches, including the Outer Ring Road (from Panchsheel to Greater Kailash), Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, JB Tito Marg, Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg and the CR Park main road,” the advisory said.

No traffic movement will be allowed on Gurudwara Road, Bipin Chandra Pal Marg and internal roads of CR Park and Greater Kailash-II, it read.

Diversions will be effective at Outer Ring Road under Panchsheel, IIT and Nehru Place flyovers. They will also apply to light and heavy goods vehicles, even if they carry valid no-entry permissions.

The traffic police have advised commuters to avoid the affected stretches during the restriction hours and use public transport to minimise congestion. Alternate routes include M.G. Road, Aurobindo Marg, Mathura Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Road and Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, the advisory said.

“Motorists are requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth experience. They should follow the directions of police deployed at key intersections,” it added.

PM Modi Maha Ashtami greetings Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami.

The Prime Minister said that May this sacred occasion bring happiness, peace, and excellent health into everyone's life. He also shared a recital of prayers (stuti) of the Goddess.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Heartiest greetings to all fellow countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami of Navratri. My wish is that this sacred occasion brings happiness, peace, and excellent health into everyone's life.”

About Durga Puja The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur.

In 2025, Durga Puja begins on September 28 (Shashthi) and concludes on October 2 (Vijayadashami).