On the occasion of Dhanteras, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated via video conference in the "Griha Pravesh" of more than 4.5 lakh PMAY-G beneficiaries in Satna district in Madhya Pradesh and dedicated homes constructed under the PM Awas Yojana (Gramin).
Prime Minister wished the congratulated the beneficiaries on the festive occasion, he said, “On the occasion of Dhanteras, I extend my wishes to all the people of the nation. Dhanteras is marked with new beginnings. It is a new beginning for 4.5 Lakh beneficiaries of Madhya Pradesh."
“Under the PMAY-G, in the last 8 years, more than 3.5 crore poor families have got new houses. Our govt is committed to the poor and marginalized. Be it toilet, electricity, water or gas, we have included every facility to cater their needs in PM Awas Yojana," PM Modi added.'
He claimed that the total expenditure for the construction of housing societies by the government has crossed a figure of ₹22,000 crore. The government is dedicated to construct homes for all the countrymen, PM Modi stated at the ‘Grih Pravesh’ event.
The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) has become a "major medium for bringing in socio-economic change" in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned during his virtual address.
The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is a ground-breaking social welfare programme that the Indian government introduced in 2015 with the goal of offering millions of Indians access to affordable housing loans.
Earlier governments did not do anything for the poor except coining the slogan of a poverty removal and delayed all such schemes, he alleged. These governments had no time for providing basic amenities to people, he said.
He further spoke about the PM Swamitva Yojna. Under this scheme, people in villages are getting certificates of property ownership and getting loans from the banks to purchase their own land.
Criticising the politicians who indulge in handing out freebies, Modi claimed that while tax payers are pleased to see that people are receiving houses of their own under the PMAY, they are also unhappy as a result of the nation's "Revdi" culture.
(With inputs from agencies)
