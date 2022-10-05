Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  PM Modi participates in Kullu Dussehra festivities

PM Modi participates in Kullu Dussehra festivities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo: DD News)
1 min read . 05:22 PM ISTSaurav Anand

Earlier in the day, the prime minister had dedicated AIIMS, Bilaspur to the nation. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects in Himachal Pradesh in Luhnu, Bilaspur.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in Kullu Dussehra celebrations in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in Kullu Dussehra celebrations in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), “The Prime Minister was welcomed and facilitated upon his arrival. This was followed by the arrival of Bhagwan Raghunath Ji and it marked the commencement of the Rath Yatra."

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), “The Prime Minister was welcomed and facilitated upon his arrival. This was followed by the arrival of Bhagwan Raghunath Ji and it marked the commencement of the Rath Yatra."

This time the International Dussehra festival will be celebrated from 5 to 11 October. The festival is unique in the sense that it is the congregation of more than 300 Deities of the Valley.

This time the International Dussehra festival will be celebrated from 5 to 11 October. The festival is unique in the sense that it is the congregation of more than 300 Deities of the Valley.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister had dedicated AIIMS, Bilaspur to the nation. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects in Himachal Pradesh in Luhnu, Bilaspur.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister had dedicated AIIMS, Bilaspur to the nation. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects in Himachal Pradesh in Luhnu, Bilaspur.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.