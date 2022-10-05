PM Modi participates in Kullu Dussehra festivities

Earlier in the day, the prime minister had dedicated AIIMS, Bilaspur to the nation. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects in Himachal Pradesh in Luhnu, Bilaspur.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in Kullu Dussehra celebrations in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), “The Prime Minister was welcomed and facilitated upon his arrival. This was followed by the arrival of Bhagwan Raghunath Ji and it marked the commencement of the Rath Yatra."
This time the International Dussehra festival will be celebrated from 5 to 11 October. The festival is unique in the sense that it is the congregation of more than 300 Deities of the Valley.