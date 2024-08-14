PM Modi remembers victims of partition on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: ‘Power of human resilience’

  • PM Modi remembers victims of partition on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

Livemint
Published14 Aug 2024, 09:52 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(Bloomberg)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday remembered the victims of partition on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

On this day in 1947, Pakistan was established as a Muslim country following the division of India under British colonial rule. 

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, we recall the countless people who were impacted and greatly suffered due to the horrors of Partition. It is also a day to pay tributes to their courage, which illustrates the power of human resilience. A lot of those impacted by Partition went on to rebuild their lives and attain immense success. Today, we also reiterate our commitment to always protect the bonds of unity and brotherhood in our nation.”

The partition led to the displacement of millions and resulted in significant loss of life due to widespread rioting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on X, “On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day my homage to the millions who suffered inhumane pains, lost lives, turned homeless during this most hideous episode of our history.”

The home minister said a nation that remembers its history can build its future and emerge powerful. He said observing this day is a foundational exercise in the process of nation-building under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Since 2021, the Modi government has designated August 14 as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' to honor those who lost their lives during the partition of India.

When announcing this observance, PM Modi emphasized that the day serves as a tribute to the struggles and sacrifices of those affected, noting that the pain of partition remains unforgettable.

He also highlighted the immense displacement and loss of life caused by the violence and hatred during that period.

India is set to celebrate its Independence Day on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 09:52 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi remembers victims of partition on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: ‘Power of human resilience’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    148.50
    09:53 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.4 (-0.27%)

    Infosys

    1,806.95
    09:53 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    10.15 (0.56%)

    Tata Power

    410.70
    09:53 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    2.4 (0.59%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    164.80
    09:53 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    0.6 (0.37%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    SJVN

    147.10
    09:50 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    10.15 (7.41%)

    PB Fintech

    1,580.00
    09:50 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    99 (6.68%)

    EPL

    232.05
    09:50 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    14.3 (6.57%)

    Rattanindia Enterprises

    84.59
    09:50 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    4.22 (5.25%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,196.000.00
      Chennai
      71,637.000.00
      Delhi
      71,218.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,987.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.18/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue