Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid floral tribute to the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial, on his birth anniversary.

December 25 marks the birth anniversary of the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a former Prime Minister and prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier in the day, PM Modi wrote on X, “On behalf of all the family members of the country, I pay my deepest respects to former Prime Minister respected Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his birth anniversary. He remained engaged in accelerating nation-building throughout his life."

PM Modi further added, “His dedication and service towards Mother India will remain a source of inspiration even in his immortal age."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Atal Bihari Vajpayee proved during his tenure as the prime minister of the country how stable governments can be beneficial and that tradition continues to this day, PTI reported.

Yogi noted that Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the 'Ajat Shatru' of politics and he possessed remarkable abilities to work in both favourable and challenging situations.

"It is also a wonderful coincidence that this year marks the centenary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth. He was born on December 25, 1924. Throughout the year, there will be various programs, and on December 25, 2024, we will have the opportunity to witness a grand celebration", he said. The Chief Minister also honoured several personalities on the occasion.

Celebrated for his eloquent speaking abilities, Vajpayee played a significant role in Indian politics.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee commenced his political journey with his election to the Lok Sabha in 1957 as a youthful legislator. His political career reached its zenith in 1996 when he successfully led the BJP to its initial victory in general elections.

Notably, during his third tenure, Vajpayee helmed a stable government that completed its full term, marking a historic achievement as the first non-Congress administration to do so.

Renowned for his exceptional oratory and widely esteemed as a skilled politician and statesman, Vajpayee, despite the initial setback of a brief 15-day premiership in 1996, made a resilient comeback two years later. He went on to hold the position of the country's top leader until 2004.

(With inputs from agencies)

