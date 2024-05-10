PM Modi pays homage to Jagadguru Basaveshwara on Basava Jayanti, working towards fulfilling his dreams for a just and prosperous society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Jagadguru Basaveshwara, a revered 12th century poet, philosopher and the founding saint of the Lingayat tradition, on his birth anniversary celebrated in Karnataka as 'Basava Jayanti'.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, "I pay homage to Jagadguru Basaveshwara on the special occasion of Basava Jayanthi. His ideals illuminate millions of lives. We are working towards fulfilling his dreams of a just and prosperous society."

This year, Basava Jayanti 2024 is being celebrated on Friday, May 10. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of Basavanna, a 12th-century philosopher, statesman, and social reformer from Karnataka, India.

Also known as Basaveshwara, he was the founding saint of the Lingayat sect and advocated for social equality, harmony, and the eradication of caste-based discrimination. His teachings emphasized devotion, selfless service, and ethical conduct, and his legacy continues to inspire millions, particularly in Karnataka.

Basava Jayanti is celebrated with reverence through various cultural and religious events, processions, and spiritual discourses.

Happy Basava Jayanti 2024: Quotes, wishes, and messages - Happy Basava Jayanti! Let's celebrate the wisdom and teachings of Basavanna, which continue to inspire generations.

- Let’s commemorate Basava Jayanti by embracing the spirit of service and selflessness advocated by Basavanna. Wishing you a meaningful celebration!

- Wishing you a blessed Basava Jayanti! May the teachings of Basavanna inspire us to work towards a world where compassion reigns supreme.

- Happy Basava Jayanti! Let's remember the visionary thoughts of Basavanna and endeavour to build a society based on love, harmony, and inclusivity.

- Wishing you a blessed Basava Jayanti! May the teachings of Basavanna inspire us to fight against discrimination and injustice in all forms.

- May the divine blessings of Basavanna be with you on this auspicious Basava Jayanti. Warm wishes for a joyous celebration!

