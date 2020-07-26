PM Modi pays homage to Kargil martyrs, says Pakistan stabbed India in the back

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday squarely blamed Pakistan for the Kargil war. He said that the neighbouring country had tried to stab India in the back at a time when India was making efforts to have cordial ties with the country.

Modi said that 26 July was an important day since it is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas (Kargil victory day) and the Indian armed forces had won the war on this day 21 years ago. Modi said India can never forget the circumstances under which the Kargil war was fought because Pakistan had made great plans to capture Indian territory.

“Kargil war was an attempt by Pakistan to stab India in the back. But it was the valour of the armed forces and strength of India which was visible to the entire world. India was trying to have good relations with Pakistan at the time but it is said that there are people who try to harm those who want to be good to them. It is for this reason that Pakistan tried to stab India in the back," said Modi during the monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

Modi further said that the war was thrust on India because Pakistan wanted to divert attention from its internal problems. “I request everyone to remember those who were martyred in the war and remember the family members of these martyrs on this day," Modi said.

In the course of the radio programme, Modi also quoted former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said that speaking on the occasion of Independence Day, Vajpayee had said that country should think about the honour of the soldiers who were martyred during the Kargil war while taking important decisions.

“Mahatma Gandhi had said that while taking an important decision, we should think if it will benefit the poorest of the poor, taking forward the vision of Mahatma Gandhi, Vajpayee had given a new vision that all important decision should be taken by the country if it will benefit the honour of the soldiers who have been martyred in Kargil," the PM added.

Modi also said that people should be careful about the statements they make because it affects the morale of the soldiers standing at the border of India and also has an impact on the family members of the soldiers who guard the country.

“During the war, we should be careful that the statements made by us affect the morale of the soldiers guarding our borders but also plays on the minds of the family members of these soldiers. It is because of this reason that we should be careful about our behaviour, our words, our statements and we should also ensure that our words and actions help increase the morale and honour of our soldiers," said Modi.

The PM also said that the people should always remember that our vision is country comes first and it is the unity and collective strength of people that will increase the strength of our soldiers. “Sometimes we promote certain things in social media which does not work for the benefit of the country but adversely impacts our country. Sometimes we forward things on social media which we know are wrong but we continue to do it," Modi added.

The PM further said that the time had come when everyone should decide their role and people should make these decisions while remembering the soldiers who are guarding the country under adverse circumstances.

“The war is not just fought on the borders these days and it is fought at multiple fronts in the country as well. Everyone of us have to decide our own role in this war," PM said.

