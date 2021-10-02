PM Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries2 min read . 10:27 PM IST
- PM Modi pays homage to Gandhi, Shastri on their birth anniversaries
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries.
Earlier in the day, Modi had visited Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat, memorials to Gandhi and India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, respectively, to pay floral tributes to them.
An interfaith prayer meeting was held at Raj Ghat, where Mahtma Gandhi's favourite devotional songs were rendered.
Paying tributes to Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary, the PM took to Twitter to say, I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions.
The PM also paid his homage to Shastri on his 117th birth anniversary and said on Twitter, His life based on values and principles will always be a source of inspiration for all citizens.
In the evening, Modi took part in a prayer meeting at the Gandhi Smriti in Delhi.
On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu urged people to participate in the Swachh Bharat campaign and make cleanliness a part of their lives.
"My respectful tributes to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi ji on his birth anniversary today. Universally revered as an apostle of peace and non-violence Gandhiji was an embodiment of selfless service, kindness and compassion," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi also visited the memorial and paid homage to the Father of the Nation.
In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and posted the quote, "Vijay ke liye kewal ek satyagrahi hi kaafi hai (Only one 'satyagrahi' is enough for victory)," in a swipe at the government over the farmers' protest.
He also used the hashtag farmers protest and posted a video collage with glimpses from the farmers' protest and Mahatma Gandhi's satyagraha for independence.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi with a reference to the farm laws.
"The flag of Bapu's ideas of truth, non-violence and justice is still flying high in the farmers' 'satyagraha' against the black farm laws, in the fight for justice for the tribals of Sonbhadra and for the Dalit girl of Hathras, and in the rising voices for the ideology of love against the ideology of hatred," she said in a tweet in Hindi.
(With inputs from agencies)
