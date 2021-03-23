Subscribe
PM Modi pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru on 'Shaheed Diwas'

1 min read . 10:12 AM IST Staff Writer

It was on this day that Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were executed by the British government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru and said their sacrifice will remain an inspiration for every generation of the country.

It was on this day that Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were executed by the British government.

March 23 is observed as 'Shaheed Diwas' to pay tribute to the trio who were hanged for killing British police officer J P Saunders. The trio wanted to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai.

"Salutations to the revolutionaries of independence, 'Amar Shaheed Veer' Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Martyrdom Day," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi. 

"The sacrifice of these great sons of 'Maa Bharati' will remain an inspiration for every generation of the country. Jai Hind!" he said.

