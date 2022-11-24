PM Modi pays tribute to celebrated Assamese warrior Lachit Borphukan

PM Modi pays tribute to celebrated Assamese warrior Lachit Borphukan1 min read . 12:58 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the closing ceremony of the year long celebrations of the leader’s 400th birth anniversary on 25 November
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Assam’s celebrated warrior Lachit Borphukan on his 400th birth anniversary, and said the leader epitomised unparalleled courage.
“Greetings on Lachit Diwas. This Lachit Diwas is special because we mark the 400th birth anniversary of the great Lachit Borphukan," Modi said in a tweet. “He (Borphukan) epitomized unparalleled courage. He placed the well-being of people above everything else and was a just as well as visionary leader," he added.
The country is celebrating 2022 as the 400th birth anniversary year of Lachit Barphukan. The celebrations were inaugurated in February this year by the then President Ram Nath Kovind in Guwahati.
Lachit Borphukan was a general in the Royal Army of the Ahom Kingdom of Assam who defeated the Mughals and successfully halted the ever expanding ambitions of the Mughals under Aurangzeb.
The three-day long celebrations began on Wednesday in New Delhi. Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had inaugurated exhibition on this occasion highlighting the life and achievement of Ahom dynasty and Lachit Borphukan among others.
According to a statement by the PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the closing ceremony of the year long celebrations of the leader’s 400th birth anniversary on 25 November. A book on Lachit Borphukan will be released and a documentary on the great warrior will also be screened at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.
