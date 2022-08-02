PM Modi pays tribute to designer of national flag Pingali Venkayya

PM Narendra Modi today paid tribute to National flag designer Pingali Venkayya. The govt will also release a special commemorative postage stamp to mark his birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to freedom fighter and designer of the Indian national flag Pingali Venkayya on his birth anniversary via Twitter.
In his tweet, PM Modi wrote, "I pay homage to the great Pingali Venkayya on his birth anniversary. Our nation will forever be indebted to him for his efforts of giving us the Tricolour, which we are very proud of. Taking strength and inspiration from the Tricolour, may we keep working for national progress."
The Central Government will also be releasing a special commemorative postage stamp to mark his birth anniversary today.
The Prime Minister will also launch a special commemorative postage stamp at a programme in New Delhi to mark the anniversary of Pingali Venkayya, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday.
The original design of the national flag made by Pingali Venkayya will be displayed at the event which will also be attended by his family members.
This is not the first occasion when a stamp has been launched to honour Pingali Venkayya. A postage stamp was released in his honour in 2009. An All India Radio station was also named after him in 2014. Recently, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had also proposed Pingali Venkayya's name for Bharat Ratna.
Pingali Venkayya was a fervent freedom fighter who went on to design the national flag of India. He was born in Machilipatnam(which lies in modern-day Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh) on August 2, 1876.
He had designed many models of the national flag, one of which Mahatma Gandhi approved during the Indian National Congress meeting in Vijaywada. The current national flag is based on his design.
PM Modi changed his profile picture on all social media handles to 'Tiranga' and asked all citizens to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and to make it into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag in their homes and using Tiranga as their profile pictures on social media.
He tweeted, "It is a special 2nd August today! At a time when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is all set for #HarGharTiranga, a collective movement to celebrate our Tricolour. I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same."
He further added, "August 2 is the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkayya who designed the National Flag. I urge all to use 'Tiranga' as profile picture in social media accounts between August 2 and August 15."
