PM Modi pays tribute to former Odisha CM Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 5 paid tribute to former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary, and said his visionary leadership and indomitable spirit continue to inspire generations.

Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha’s Chandikhole in Jajpur district later in the day to unveil development projects worth over ₹19,600 crore.

“I pay homage to the legendary Biju Patnaik Ji on his birth anniversary. His visionary leadership and indomitable spirit continue to inspire generations. His contributions to our nation and his unwavering commitment to development are exemplary," the prime minister said in a post on X.

“Today, on this special day, I look forward to being among the people of Odisha to inaugurate various projects in Chandikhole. I will also address a @BJP4Odisha public meeting," he added.

Modi is slated to address a rally of the BJP in Jajpur, considered a stronghold of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to unveil development projects worth over ₹19,600 crore in Odisha on Tuesday during his visit to the state.

March 5 also happens to be the birth anniversary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik, after whom the ruling BJD is named.

The projects are from sectors including oil and gas, railways, roads, transport and highways and atomic energy.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ashish Kumar Singh, while speaking to ANI said that the security forces have been placed properly in the view of PM's visit.

"An adequate arrangement has been made in view of PM Modi's visit. Over 3000 police forces under the command of senior officers have been deployed. On the basis of programmes, the teams have been divided," Singh said.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd's mono ethylene glycol project in Paradip refinery which will further help in reducing India's import dependency. He will dedicate to the nation the 344-km-long product pipeline traversing from Paradip in Odisha to Haldia in West Bengal.

To augment the import infrastructure on the eastern coast, the prime minister will inaugurate a 0.6 MMTPA LPG import facility at Paradip. He will also unveil the four-laning of Singhara to Binjabahal section of NH-49, Binjabahal to Tileibani section of NH-49, Balasore-Jharpokharia section of NH-18 and Tangi-Bhubaneswar section of NH-16.

