Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >PM Modi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the commemorative function of the 20th Kargil Vijay Diwas at the Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium, in New Delhi on Saturday

PM Modi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary

1 min read . 11:07 AM IST Edited By Sanchari Ghosh

Narendra Modi tweeted earlier this morning to pay his tribute to the former Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary.

"Tributes to former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary," tweeted the Prime Minister.

"Tributes to former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary," tweeted the Prime Minister.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Born on November 19, 1917, to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru, Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman prime minister of the country from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.