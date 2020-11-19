PM Modi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary

PM Modi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary1 min read . 11:07 AM IST
Narendra Modi tweeted earlier this morning to pay his tribute to the former Prime Minister
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary.
"Tributes to former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary," tweeted the Prime Minister.
Born on November 19, 1917, to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru, Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman prime minister of the country from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.
