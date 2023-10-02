Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Lal Bahadur Shashtri on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to X, PM Modi said, “Remembering Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji on his Jayanti. His simplicity, dedication to the nation, and iconic call for 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' resonate even today, inspiring generations. His unwavering commitment to India's progress and his leadership during challenging times remain exemplary. May we always work to realise his vision for a strong India."

Modi on Monday also paid floral tributes to Shastri at Vijay Ghat memorial early in the morning.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar joined in honouring the memory of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Congress national president and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, paid his respects to Shastri and remarked that Shastri's simplicity continues to serve as a source of inspiration for all. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"From land reforms to laying the foundation of milk and green revolution, from abolishing the third class in railways to providing seats for women in buses, from the 1965 war to serving the country with our Gandhian ideas – our ideals, We remember the unprecedented contribution of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri ji. The simplicity and simple life of Shastri ji, who was rich in high thoughts, will always be an inspiration for us.'Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan'," Kharge said in a post on X.

Lal Bahadur Shastri, born in Uttar Pradesh in 1904, assumed the role of India's second Prime Minister, serving from 1964 to 1966. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He passed away in Tashkent on January 11, 1966, at the age of 61, shortly after finalizing the Tashkent Pact with Pakistan. Shastri was a visionary leader who had a profound understanding of the needs and aspirations of the people, guiding the nation towards progress. His political philosophy was strongly influenced by the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi.

(With inputs from ANI)

